NFR to extend special train services on Silchar-Naharlagun, Agartala-Guwahati routes

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) decided on Wednesday to increase the number of special train trips running between Silchar – Naharlagun and Agartala – Guwahati routes.
“These special trains will be extended to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling to and from the southern part of Northeast,” NFR officials stated. This extension will be effective from the next month until November 2023.
For the Silchar – Naharlagun route, train number 05638 will operate for 13 trips from September 4th to November 27th, 2023. The train will depart from Silchar every Monday at 13:50 hours and reach Naharlagun the following day at 08:40 hours. The return journey, operated by train number 05637, will have 13 trips from September 5th to November 28th, 2023. The train will leave Naharlagun at 10:00 hours every Tuesday and reach Silchar at 05:20 hours the next day. The special train will consist of 20 coaches, including AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, and sleeper class coaches.
Similarly, on the Agartala – Guwahati route, train number 05628 will continue to operate for 13 more trips from September 7th to November 30th, 2023. The train will depart from Agartala on Thursdays at 19:00 hours and arrive in Guwahati at 08:45 hours the following day. The return journey, managed by train number 05627, will run for 13 trips from September 8th to December 1st, 2023. The train will leave Guwahati at 13:15 hours every Friday and reach Agartala at 04:10 hours the next day. This special train will consist of 21 coaches, including AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.
“The details of stoppages and timings of these special trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” officials stated.
