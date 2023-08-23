Assam: NFR undertakes initiatives to improve customer interface

Guwahati: The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated a series of measures to improve its freight transportation services and enhance customer interactions. The railway has inaugurated several new stations dedicated to handling inward and outward goods traffic during the month of July 2023.
In order to enhance freight revenue and customer experience, the Dhamalgaon station, operating under the Tinsukia division, has commenced operations for both inward and outward goods traffic, NFR officials stated. This includes the transportation of sand and ballast, along with outward coal and crane consignments, effective from July 12, 2023. Certain categories of items such as POL, livestock, explosives, inward coal, and crane consignments are excluded from this operation.
Similarly, the Lakwa station, also falling under the Tinsukia division, has begun handling inward iron and pipe consignments for a duration of three months starting from July 14.
Since January 3 this year, the station has been facilitating inward and outward goods traffic, except for items like POL, livestock, explosives, inward coal, and crane consignments.
During the month of July 2023, the Alipurduar division has achieved an incremental revenue of Rs. 82.13 lakh. This success is attributed to dedicated efforts focused on the transportation of stone and rice cargo.
“Improvement of customer interface and opening of new terminals leads to increase loading and unloading of freight trains, as a result of which revenue of NFR will significantly grow in the coming years,” official sources stated.
