Assam govt staffers conclude two-day stir against NPS

Guwahati: Lakhs of Assam government employees on Wednesday concluded their scheduled two-day agitation demanding the re-introduction of the Old Pension Scheme and hoped that the government will listen to their prayer, an association representing the agitators said.
Staffers under the aegis of the All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) observed ‘Karma Birati’ (cessation of work) at their respective workplaces during the last two days across the state to protest against the National Pension System (NPS).
“Despite our repeated agitations, the government has not responded to our demand to restore OPS. During the last two days, several lakhs of government staff joined the protest across the state,” AAGNPSEA president Achyutananda Hazarika said.
In support of their demand, these employees under the NPS system have submitted memorandums to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he added.
“We hope the government will listen to our genuine demand. Our union and all other associations supporting us have resolved that if there is no positive response, a more intensive movement will be launched,” Hazarika said.
Most of the people who have retired under the NPS are getting pensions of Rs 500, Rs 600 or Rs 1,000 or maximum Rs 3,000 a month, he claimed.
Dozens of other associations of government employees from schools and colleges, including faculty and office staff, judicial services, district administrations, trade unions, railways union, health sector and treasury among others extended their support to the two-day agitation.
Hazarika claimed that Assam has around five lakh government employees, out of which around 3.5 lakh are under the NPS.
