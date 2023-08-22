Assam: Was a tiger spotted in Karimganj district? 

Silchar: An animal, rumoured to be a tiger, has been spotted in southern Assam’s Karimganj district.
As per reports, a video of the animal roaming in a jungle along a road in Brahmansashan village under North Karimganj assembly constituency near the India-Bangladesh international border, about 68km from Silchar, surfaced on social media between Sunday night and Monday morning. According to some locals, a man captured the video from a car on Sunday night. The 10-second video shows the animal swiftly getting up from a resting position and then walking.
Brahmansashan falls under Brahmansashan gaon panchayat and is home to about 20,000 people. The village comprises both plain and hilly jungle areas. It is about 5km from the Indo-Bangladesh international border.
The news of a tiger caused a panic-like situation among locals, with most residents not going to their workplaces and not sending their children to school on Monday. Farmers kept their cattle and pet animals inside their houses.
Sources said forest officials carried out a search operation but to no avail.
When contacted, Haidar Hussain, range officer, Karimganj Sadar unit, told EastMojo on Tuesday that they saw a report of a tiger being spotted in Brahmansashan on a local news channel on Monday, after which two forest staff visited the village. The forest workers carried out an investigation and spoke to the locals.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Hussain said the animal is from the Felidae (cat) family, but they aren’t sure if it is a tiger. “We are studying to find out the details of the animal. We have told locals not to venture out of their homes at night. We also told the villagers to contact the forest department immediately if they spot the animal. Meanwhile, we are searching for the animal,” Hussain said.
He said pugmarks are usually found when looking for tigers, but they are yet to find any concrete evidence to confirm that it was a tiger. “We have informed the higher authorities and are keeping a close watch. If it is a tiger, we will tranquilise it and take necessary steps,” he added.
Also Read | Assam: Elephant tusk seized by Railway Police in Guwahati, 1 arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura by-polls: Why BJP is optimistic despite opposition unity
- Assam: Was a tiger spotted in Karimganj district?
- Manipur: Extended power cuts cripple offices, hospital in Ukhrul
- Manipur: Naga body says Kuki leadership engaging in ‘blatant lies’
- How rooftop solars are a perfect fit for rising temperatures
- Assam Guv urges nationwide marketing of Bodoland’s handloom, sericulture, fisheries