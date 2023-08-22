Assam Guv urges nationwide marketing of Bodoland's handloom, sericulture, fisheries

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has suggested framing of strategies to explore the handloom, sericulture and fisheries sectors in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas so that the products could be taken to the markets across the country.

While reviewing various development schemes at the administrative headquarters of the BTC at Kokrajhar on Monday, Kataria advised the departmental heads of the BTC to ensure equitable development in all its four districts, according to an official release.

The BTC, an autonomous elected authority, was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the tribal Bodo community in Assam.

The governor emphasised the potential of the handloom, sericulture, tourism and fisheries sectors in the BTC areas and suggested framing of marketing strategies so that the products could be taken to the country-wide audience, the release said.

Kataria took stock of the sector-wise physical and financial progress of central and state flagship schemes and the mission mode initiatives undertaken by the BTC administration.

While calling for the faster implementation of the works related to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), he appealed to the officials to exercise due diligence and regular monitoring of the progress these works.

Acknowledging the significance of the ‘Green Bodoland Mission’, a social programme launched by the BTC administration for planting one crore saplings, the governor stressed the need for the plantation of medicinal and economically important plants and trees, the release said.

Chief of the BTC, Pramod Boro, expressed his gratitude to the governor for his maiden visit to BTC areas and appreciated him for giving his valuable time to review the development scenario in the Bodo tribal-dominated areas in Assam.

