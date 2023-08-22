Assam: Elephant tusk seized by Railway Police in Guwahati, 1 arrested

Guwahati: A significant amount of illicit elephant ivory was seized during an operation led by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya Railway station located in Maligaon on Tuesday.

The Railway police team was inspecting the Guwahati-bound Lachit Express train, officials stated.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The elephant tusk weighed about 2.300 kg and the estimated worth of the seized ivory is approximately Rs 8-10 lakh, sources said.

Sandeep Joshi, identified as the person found with the elephant tusk, was arrested after the operation.

On Monday, India’s oldest domestic elephant died in Sonitpur district at the age of 89.

Also Read | Assam: India’s oldest domestic elephant dies at 89 in Sonitpur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









