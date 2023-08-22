Assam: AGP gears up for Lok Sabha polls, eyes representation

Guwahati: The central general meeting of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally in the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, deliberated on Monday about the necessary preparations to ensure the representation of the regional party in the Lok Sabha.
Presided over by AGP President Atul Bora, the meeting decided to strengthen the party’s base by accelerating organisational activities in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the state.
Attended by around 800 party members from various districts, Assembly constituencies, and sister organisations, the meeting decided to restructure the party’s organisational levels following the Election Commission of India’s recent publication of the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies for Assam.
The meeting also approved the amendment of the party’s constitution and the addition of several articles to it.
The regional party further decided to make the various party organisational levels at the grassroots more mass-oriented and accountable to the members.
At the same time, the meeting decided to form cells for various ethnic groups, expand the party’s organisational system, and reorganise the party with the motto of unity, peace, progress, and progressive nationalism.
Also, the meeting extended the term of the existing central general council by six months to restructure the party’s organisation after finalising constituency delimitation and considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Before the central general meeting, the AGP central executive committee convened at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.
Recall that in April of this year, Bora, along with several party leaders and members, took part in a special meeting of the party workers of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. Here, he urged the karmakartas (party workers) to work with renewed vigour to strengthen the party base at the grassroots.
“Regarding how many constituencies the party will contest in next year’s Lok Sabha election, a decision is yet to be made by the party. However, we will certainly try to have a representative from the party in the Lok Sabha, for which groundwork is underway,” Bora told the media after the meeting.
The regional party had already organised similar meetings in four Lok Sabha constituency areas in this regard.
The AGP president had then informed that similar meetings would be held in the Assembly constituencies in due course of time in an effort to strengthen the party’s organisational base.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Preparations are underway to ensure that our candidates win in some seats. At the same time, we will cooperate with our allies and see how we can help our allies succeed in the seats where AGP does not field any candidates,” Bora had said.
Currently, the regional party has a lone representative in the Rajya Sabha.
Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP secured nine Lok Sabha seats, while the ally AGP drew a blank.
Also Read | Numaligarh refinery registers highest profit since inception at Rs 3,703 crore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura by-polls: Why BJP is optimistic despite opposition unity
- Assam: Was a tiger spotted in Karimganj district?
- Manipur: Extended power cuts cripple offices, hospital in Ukhrul
- Manipur: Naga body says Kuki leadership engaging in ‘blatant lies’
- How rooftop solars are a perfect fit for rising temperatures
- Assam Guv urges nationwide marketing of Bodoland’s handloom, sericulture, fisheries