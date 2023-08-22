Assam: AGP gears up for Lok Sabha polls, eyes representation

Guwahati: The central general meeting of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally in the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, deliberated on Monday about the necessary preparations to ensure the representation of the regional party in the Lok Sabha.

Presided over by AGP President Atul Bora, the meeting decided to strengthen the party’s base by accelerating organisational activities in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies of the state.

Attended by around 800 party members from various districts, Assembly constituencies, and sister organisations, the meeting decided to restructure the party’s organisational levels following the Election Commission of India’s recent publication of the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies for Assam.

The meeting also approved the amendment of the party’s constitution and the addition of several articles to it.

The regional party further decided to make the various party organisational levels at the grassroots more mass-oriented and accountable to the members.

AGP president Atul Bora presides over the party’s central executive committee meeting in Guwahati on Monday.

At the same time, the meeting decided to form cells for various ethnic groups, expand the party’s organisational system, and reorganise the party with the motto of unity, peace, progress, and progressive nationalism.

Also, the meeting extended the term of the existing central general council by six months to restructure the party’s organisation after finalising constituency delimitation and considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Before the central general meeting, the AGP central executive committee convened at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Recall that in April of this year, Bora, along with several party leaders and members, took part in a special meeting of the party workers of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. Here, he urged the karmakartas (party workers) to work with renewed vigour to strengthen the party base at the grassroots.

“Regarding how many constituencies the party will contest in next year’s Lok Sabha election, a decision is yet to be made by the party. However, we will certainly try to have a representative from the party in the Lok Sabha, for which groundwork is underway,” Bora told the media after the meeting.

AGP leaders and members at the party’s central executive committee meeting in Guwahati on Monday.

The regional party had already organised similar meetings in four Lok Sabha constituency areas in this regard.

The AGP president had then informed that similar meetings would be held in the Assembly constituencies in due course of time in an effort to strengthen the party’s organisational base.

“Preparations are underway to ensure that our candidates win in some seats. At the same time, we will cooperate with our allies and see how we can help our allies succeed in the seats where AGP does not field any candidates,” Bora had said.

Currently, the regional party has a lone representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP secured nine Lok Sabha seats, while the ally AGP drew a blank.

