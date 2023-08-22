Assam: Aaranyak sends field gear to Forest Dept for volunteers, VDP members

Guwahati: Volunteers and members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) are working closely with the Forest Department to protect the wildlife and resources of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.
In order to facilitate the initiative, biodiversity organisation Aaranyak has provided gear for 50 volunteers and 20 VDP members who are collaborating with the Forest Department. The gear includes essential items like torch lights, raincoats, and gum boots.
These supplies were handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Biswanath Khageswar Pegu, in the presence of other officials, on August 18. The DFO expressed appreciation for the equipment, highlighting its usefulness during patrols with the Forest Department.
Aaranyak also held discussions with forest officials about their plans to assist in the socio-economic development of communities near the park.
In a similar event at Makowa Chapori in the Biswanath Forest Division, Aaranyak provided equipment like torch lights, raincoats, and gum boots to about 20 VDP members collaborating with the Forest Department.
During an awareness meeting at Makowa Chapori, key individuals from Aaranyak and other organisations interacted with VDP members. Nag Shankar Range Officer Debojit Saikia, president of Upatyaka (an NGO) Saidur Rahman, Aaranyak official Arif Hussain, Ram Bhakta Chetri interacted with the VDP members.
“Aaranyak is actively working to support wildlife protection through collaboration with various stakeholders, including those living near the park. The goal is to empower volunteers and VDP members who play a vital role in protecting wildlife at the grassroots level,” Dr Alolika Sinha, Publicity Secretary of Aaranyak, stated.
