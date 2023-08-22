Assam: 4 held with fake currency in Goalpara

Goalpara: Four persons were arrested with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday, a police statement said.
It said an operation was launched by the state police’s Special Task Force (STF), based on reliable information, of a deal of FICN in Krishnai area of Goalpara.
A team of STF proceeded from Guwahati in the morning and at around 1 PM, intercepted a car in Krishnai town.
Three persons, all residents of the town, were apprehended from the car, the statement said.
During the search operation, 29 bundles of FICN of Rs 500 denominations were seized from the car.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The FICN, the vehicle and four mobile handsets have been seized. All the apprehended persons and seized items have been handed over to Krishnai police station for further investigation,” the statement added.
Also Read | Assam: Elephant tusk seized by Railway Police in Guwahati, 1 arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Governor summons monsoon session on Aug 29 amid conflict
- Assam: 4 held with fake currency in Goalpara
- Meghalaya: Civil society body in Shillong collects water samples to test quality
- Assam govt employees start 2-day protest demanding Old Pension Scheme
- Tripura by-polls: Why BJP is optimistic despite opposition unity
- Assam: Was a tiger spotted in Karimganj district?