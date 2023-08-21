Assam: Guwahati airport gets 'Digi Yatra' facility

Guwahati: The government on Sunday rolled out the Digi Yatra’ facility at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.
Assam Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said such a facility has been launched for the first time in the northeast.
“Earlier, people needed to wait in long queues at Guwahati airport. This will be a thing of the past from now,” he said, while inaugurating the service.
Union Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal said Digi Yatra’ is a new initiative in air travel in the country and more progress will be made in future.
“Passengers will be able to register their documents on the Digi Yatra’ app and enter the airport by scanning their faces. The gate will open as soon as the face will be recognised on the camera,” he said.
The service will be available in three major areas of the airport — the first entrance, check-in and boarding areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“This is a novel attempt by the government to make air travel hassle-free. We hope that the majority of passengers in the northeast will use this facility in the near future,” LGBI chief airport officer Utpal Baruah said.
As of now, the Digi Yatra’ facility is available for Akasa and IndiGo passengers in Guwahati, and it will be offered by all other airlines by September, he said.
The facility provides for contactless and seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports based on the Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).
Also Read | Numaligarh refinery registers highest profit since inception at Rs 3,703 crore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Missile to music’, women have achieved so much: President Murmu
- Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE
- Sing for peace: How artists found common ground in Mizoram to help Manipur
- How Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades: Study
- Meghalaya: 2 arrested in WGH, heroin seized
- Is rising methane signalling ‘termination-level transition’ of global climate?