NHA inks pact with Assam to increase green cover along highways

Guwahati: The NHAI signed an agreement with the Assam government’s Environment and Forest Department on Saturday to increase forest cover along the national highways in the state.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Ravi Shankar Prasad and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Joint Advisor Bikash Brahma.
According to the MoU, four divisions will be covered in the first phase — Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Nagaon and Barpeta, an official statement said.
The social forestry division of the department would execute the plan of planting trees on the sides and medians of the highways, it said.
Increasing forest cover in the state, minimising carbon footprints and presenting pleasant driving experiences on the highways are some of the prime objectives of the agreement, it added.
Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the agreement would pave the way to achieve the target of green highways.
He asked the social forestry division to plant local trees, which will grow well in Assam’s climate.
