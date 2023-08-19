Assam: 32 stations to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 990.2 crore

Maligaon: In an effort to enhance rail facilities in the Northeast, especially in Assam, a significant allocation of Rs. 10,269 crore has been made in the 2023-24 budget. This marks a substantial increase of 384% compared to the average allotment of Rs. 2,122 crore during 2009-14.
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 32 railway stations in Assam will undergo extensive renovations, amounting to a cost of Rs. 990.2 crore. These station upgrades will provide modern amenities and conveniences for railway users in Assam.
The enhanced stations will include features like spacious roof plazas, comfortable retiring rooms, convenient food courts, and well-appointed waiting rooms for passengers. Additionally, there will be accessibility features such as ramps for specially-abled individuals, as well as modern amenities like lifts and escalators. The parking facilities will be improved, with separate areas for incoming and outgoing vehicles.
These station redevelopments will adhere to environmentally friendly practices, featuring green building designs and incorporating solar energy and water conservation systems, stated a press release from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
The 32 Assam stations identified for this project are: Dhubri, Fakiragram Jn, Kokrajhar, Gosaigaon Hat, Gauripur, Lumding Jn, New Haflong, Diphu, Chaparmukh Jn, Jagiroad, Sarupather, Narangi, Hojai, Lanka, New Karimganj Jn, Arunachal, Rangapara North Jn, New Bongaigaon Jn, Rangiya Jn, Mariani, Dibrugarh, Jorhat Town, Makum Jn, Margherita, Amguri, Naharkatiya, Tinsukia, Duliajan, Simaluguri, New Tinsukia, Namrup, and Sibsagar Town.
On August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the country. Addressing the event, the prime minister highlighted the rapid progress in doubling of lines, gauge conversion, electrification, and the creation of new routes in the Northeast.
