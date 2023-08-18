IMD issues weather alert for NE; moderate to heavy rain expected

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather forecast for the Northeastern states on Friday, alerting the region to expect moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days.
According to IMD’s Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Monsoon Trough is active, extending from the Himalayan foothills to the Bay of Bengal. A Low Pressure Area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rain to West Bengal and Odisha coasts.
Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and a trough in the upper atmosphere will impact the region. A north-south trough in the higher atmosphere has shifted eastwards, IMD informed.
Several places have received significant rainfall, including Chandmari (7 cm), Shillongani (6 cm), Nongstoin (5 cm), and others.
Upcoming Weather:
- Day 1: Expect moderate rain across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, with lighter rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
- Day 2-5: Continuing moderate to heavy rain is predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Warnings:
- Day 1: Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are possible in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Heavy rain could hit isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.
- Day 2-5: Heavy to very heavy rain might affect isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.
The public is requested to stay informed and take necessary precautions to deal with the changing weather conditions.
