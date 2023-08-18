Decomposed body of police personnel recovered in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon: The decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The deceased was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday, he said.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.

“An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death,” he added.

