Decomposed body of police personnel recovered in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon: The decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district on Thursday, a senior official said.
The deceased was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday, he said.
The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.
“An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death,” he added.
