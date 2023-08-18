Assam youth found dead in Vellore; body charred

Silchar: A youth from Assam’s Karimganj district was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a locality in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

The deceased was identified as Dipak Rabidas (son of Gokul Rabidas), a resident of Gambhira tea garden under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district, about 110km from Silchar.

Family members said Dipak had gone to Vellore in April this year in search of a job to help his financially weak family and started working at a private company there.

On the evening of August 14, around 8:30pm, the family learnt that that Dipak was missing, they said.

Dipak’s father Gokul then contacted some people in their village seeking suggestions on how to find his son. On August 16, they received the news that Dipak’s charred body was recovered from an area in Vellore, the family members said.

The family members suspected that Dipak was killed. The family sought a high-level investigation on the matter and urged for strict action against those found involved in the alleged crime.

They appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to initiate necessary steps to provide them “justice”. They also sought the intervention of Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah and Ratabari MLA Bijoy Malakar.

Dipak’s father and brother had gone to Vellore to bring back the dead body, but the body was still kept a hospital where the body was sent by police for post-mortem.

Lalacherra gaon panchayat president Sanjoy Kumar Goswami appealed to the Karimganj district administration to communicate with the Tamil Nadu / Vellore authorities so that the body can be brought back to Gambhira tea garden soon. Gambhira tea garden (deceased’s native place) falls under Lalacherra GP.

When contacted, Ratabari BJP MLA Bijoy Malakar told EastMojo on Friday that he had spoken to the Karimganj superintendent of police regarding the matter and efforts are on to bring Dipak’s dead body to his native place.

“I have also provided a financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the deceased’s family as of now. I will see what more can be done after the dead body is brought back here,” Malakar said.

BJP MP Kripanath Mallah expressed his sadness over the incident (of Dipak’s death) and offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family members. He said he would take up the matter with the authorities and try to help the family.

Karimganj superintendent of police could not be reached for his comments over the issue.

