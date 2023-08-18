Assam: SHGs undergo Piggery, goatery training in Boko

Boko: Assam’s Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine jointly conducted a five-day training program on piggery and goatery at the RHAC Tourist Lodge in Boko from August 12-17 for Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Boko.
The training was conducted for the members of eight SHGs in the RHAC area of Kamrup district. The training camp was presided by Executive Member of RHAC Sumit Rabha.
The closing ceremony of the training camp was attended by Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha as the chief guest. A meeting was also held with the trainees.
25 piglets and goats were distributed to the eight SHGs.
The event was attended by RHAC Vice-Chairman Ramakant Rabha, Executive Members of the Council Nitesh Rabha Patgiri, Aditya Rabha, Rashmi Rabha, General Members Minti Rabha, Kalparam Rabha, Uddhav Rabha, Kamaleshwar Dolay, veterinarians Dr. Dibyajyoti Rabha and Dr. Hemant Kumar Deka along with SDVO Dr. Guru Talukdar and many locals were present.
Dr Guru Talukdar encourgaed the villagers to become financially prosperous by raising goats or pigs. He recommended the use that scientific methods to rear pigs or goats, and to keep them away diseases and increase breeding.
During the training, President Sumit Rabha said that 16 SHGs in Kamrup and Goalpara districts under Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area will be distributed with pig and goat calves along with a house for husbandry and training.
He said the self-help groups have opened 134 farms in Goalpara district and 132 farms in Kamrup district with the assistance of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council from FY 2012-13 to FY 2022-23. In addition, 11 cattle farms and four goat farms have been opened in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.
RHAC Executive Member Jyotika Rabha said that women can become economically dependent by raising pigs or goats on a commercial basis. She hoped that the training would be beneficial for the attendees.
Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha, who was the chief guest, said that the training would be successful only if the participants could use it to improve their lives in the future. He stressed the importance of applying the lessons learned in the training to their work and of focusing on feeding their animals the best possible food.
He hoped that the training will help the participants to improve their livestock breeding skills and achieve significant profits in the future. “If any pig or goat is sick and does not improve with minimal treatment, it is important to consult a veterinarian as soon as possible. Otherwise, the animal may die, and the farmer may suffer financial losses. Pigs and goats are susceptible to serious diseases such as swine flu and Japanese encephalitis, so it is important to maintain regular contact with a veterinarian to protect the animals from disease,” he said.
