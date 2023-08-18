Assam: Senior NFR official killed in road accident

Guwahati: A senior official of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) died after his vehicle hit a stationary truck in Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday, police said.

Chief Engineer of NFR’s Maligaon unit Anand Swarup (55) died on the spot, while his driver was critically injured, they said.

The accident took place when the SUV skidded and its wheels came off before ramming into the truck near Jagiroad town, a police officer said.

Swarup was on his way to Dimapur in Nagaland from the NFR headquarters here.

The injured driver is undergoing treatment in hospital, the officer added.

