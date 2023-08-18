Assam minister reviews status of housing, irrigation schemes

Guwahati: In a series of meetings on Thursday, Assam’s Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, conducted thorough reviews of various verticals under the Housing and Urban Affairs Department as well as the Irrigation Department.

The discussions reviewed key achievements, pending initiatives, and future targets within the respective sectors.

Minister Singhal reviewed the operations of various divisions within the Housing and Urban Affairs Department during the meeting at his office in Janata Bhawan.

During the session, the Directorate of Municipal Administration, GMC, GMDA, and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning underwent thorough examination.

The minister explored topics such as finalisation of schemes under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, issues related to eco-sensitive zones, and matters concerning infrastructure development within urban areas.

He also reviewed construction projects, staffing arrangements, and progress reports, including those arising from the Fifth and Sixth Finance Commissions.

An additional segment of the meeting focussed on streamlining processes and procedures within the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

Singhal discussed housing permits, pending master plans, and decisions stemming from departmental meetings held in Tezpur and also issued necessary directives for their implementation.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a separate meeting with the Irrigation Department. Secretary Pabitra Ram Khaund and other high-ranking officials attended this session. The implementation of small and medium-scale irrigation schemes was thoroughly reviewed. Additionally, the status of submitted schemes under institutions such as NABARD and SOPD-G, as well as progress regarding district irrigation plans for each district of the state, were among the key points of discussion.

Singhal directed the department’s chief engineer to organise an out-of-state team of engineers in order to explore contemporary methods of irrigation, conduct site surveys, and address other pertinent matters.

“Chaired a review meeting with the senior officials of the Irrigation Department and the Department of Housing Urban Affairs at Janata Bhawan and reviewed the progress and status of implementation of various schemes and initiatives undertaken by both departments. On the occasion, directed officials to expedite works to ensure their timely completion,” the minister later posted on his Twitter handle.

Chaired a review meeting with the senior officials of @IrrigationAssam and Dept of Housing & Urban Affairs at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati and reviewed the progress & status of implementation of various schemes & initiatives undertaken by both depts.



On the occasion, directed… pic.twitter.com/Vne2LX6ejR — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) August 17, 2023

Compassionate Appointments

Assam’s Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently presented appointment letters to six candidates at Janata Bhawan. These appointments were granted on compassionate grounds within the Environment and Forest Department. The newly appointed individuals include Helen Aman, Rajen Sinha, and Sowaiba Sultana as forest guards, and Manas Jyoti Gogoi, Mohan Basfor, and Debraj Sarma as constables in the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) Battalion.

Assam forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary distributes an appointment letter on compassionate grounds, in Guwahati on Thursday.

Patowary congratulated the new appointees, emphasising the government’s commitment to creating employment opportunities. He encouraged the newcomers to work diligently and contribute to elevating Assam’s status among the leading states in the nation. Present at the event were Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Shankar Prasad, PCCF and Head of Forest Force M.K. Yadava, along with other officials from the Environment and Forest Department.

