Silchar: A 43-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Cachar district BJP office in Assam, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sudhangshu Das, was found dead inside the VIP room of the office located in Itkhola area of Silchar town on Thursday morning.

Nantu Roy, a canteen staffer who alerted BJP district president Bimolendu Roy after Das did not open the VIP room where he was sleeping, claimed that the deceased had worked with him in the canteen for the last one year.

Roy, however, claimed he was unaware that Das was working in the canteen or had slept in the office on Wednesday night. He claimed Roy was not a staffer in the BJP office.

“Nantu Roy called me up early in the morning and told me that the VIP room could not be opened. We informed the police. They broke open the door and found the body,” Roy told PTI.

Police said Nantu Roy was not able to provide the address of Das even though he was working with him for the last one year.

A senior police officer said that an investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. We hope to solve it very soon,” he added.

