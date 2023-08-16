Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government will take necessary steps to withdraw AFSPA from the entire state by the end of this year.
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) is now limited to only eight districts of the northeastern state, he said.
Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day here, Sarma also said around 8,000 “revolutionaries” have returned to the mainstream in the last three years.
“I want to assure the people of Assam that by the end of this year, we will take fruitful steps to withdraw the AFSPA from every district of Assam. That will be an ‘amritmoy’ time for Assam’s history and we are eagerly waiting for that day,” he said.
Since the beginning of its application in the state more than three decades ago, the extension of the AFSPA was recommended 62 times, Sarma said.
“The northeast region is now free from terrorism. In the last three years, four peace accords have been signed with revolutionaries of Assam and around 8,000 revolutionaries have returned to the mainstream,” he said.
The Assam government extended the ‘disturbed area’ notification under the AFSPA for another six months in eight districts with effect from April 1.
The ‘disturbed area’ tag was extended in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.
The AFSPA was first imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a review by the state government.
It empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.
The AFSPA also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the “draconian law” from the entire North East, claiming a violation of human rights by the armed forces.
The cry to repeal the Act gained renewed momentum following the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.
Also Read | Assam flood: 2 more dead, over 65,500 still affected
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: 2 Assam residents held with heroin, meth in Serchhip
- Assam down town University launches entrepreneurship cell
- EC’s Assam delimitation order comes into force: Notification
- Tripura: TIPRA not a factor in by-polls, says CPIM
- Meghalaya: ADB approves $40.4 million loan for child development, maternal health
- Naga MLAs of Manipur are spineless: NSCN-IM