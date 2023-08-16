Assam down town University launches entrepreneurship cell

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) recently celebrated the inauguration of its Entrepreneurship Cell (E-cell). A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion, where accomplished entrepreneurs shared their experiences and insights.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of earthen lamps and an introduction to the event’s context and purpose through a speech delivered by a student representative from the E-cell.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Distinguished guests, including Professor Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, and Prof Pranveer Singh, Prof Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, graced the occasion with their presence. As a token of appreciation, guests at the venue received the traditional Assamese Gamosa, symbolising hospitality, along with momentos.

During the event, E-cell members presented their vision and objectives through a comprehensive presentation. Simanta Kalita, CEO of AIC Selco Foundation, revealed the E-cell logo, marking a milestone.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion, where accomplished entrepreneurs and mentors, including Simanta Kalita, Ashish Sharma, Pranjal Konwar, Satyam Sharma, and Prithviraj Neog, shared their experiences and insights.

Konwar provided insights into startup dynamics, while Kalita discussed early experiences and entrepreneurial growth.

COO of IIT Research Park Satyam Sharma displayed a friendly and open attitude, welcoming innovative ideas from students. Prithviraj Neog, the youngest panelist, connected with students and offered glimpses of his personal journey, according to a press release from AdtU.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event also featured a presentation by Ashish Sharma, COO of OctaNE Center of Entrepreneurship at STPI Guwahati, introducing the ‘Open Challenge Program 4.0’ to inspire curious minds. Guest speaker Nobo Boro provided insights on “Web3” and its potential for fostering innovation and startups in Assam.

The festivities concluded with a captivating dance performance by the cultural club of Assam Down Town University. The E-cell administration extended a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all participants.

Also Read | 69,523 grievances redressed by states in July, Sikkim tops NE region in complaint disposal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









