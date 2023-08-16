Assam down town University launches entrepreneurship cell

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) recently celebrated the inauguration of its Entrepreneurship Cell (E-cell). A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion, where accomplished entrepreneurs shared their experiences and insights.
The ceremony commenced with the lighting of earthen lamps and an introduction to the event’s context and purpose through a speech delivered by a student representative from the E-cell.
Distinguished guests, including Professor Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, and Prof Pranveer Singh, Prof Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, graced the occasion with their presence. As a token of appreciation, guests at the venue received the traditional Assamese Gamosa, symbolising hospitality, along with momentos.
During the event, E-cell members presented their vision and objectives through a comprehensive presentation. Simanta Kalita, CEO of AIC Selco Foundation, revealed the E-cell logo, marking a milestone.
A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion, where accomplished entrepreneurs and mentors, including Simanta Kalita, Ashish Sharma, Pranjal Konwar, Satyam Sharma, and Prithviraj Neog, shared their experiences and insights.
Konwar provided insights into startup dynamics, while Kalita discussed early experiences and entrepreneurial growth.
COO of IIT Research Park Satyam Sharma displayed a friendly and open attitude, welcoming innovative ideas from students. Prithviraj Neog, the youngest panelist, connected with students and offered glimpses of his personal journey, according to a press release from AdtU.
The event also featured a presentation by Ashish Sharma, COO of OctaNE Center of Entrepreneurship at STPI Guwahati, introducing the ‘Open Challenge Program 4.0’ to inspire curious minds. Guest speaker Nobo Boro provided insights on “Web3” and its potential for fostering innovation and startups in Assam.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The festivities concluded with a captivating dance performance by the cultural club of Assam Down Town University. The E-cell administration extended a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all participants.
Also Read | 69,523 grievances redressed by states in July, Sikkim tops NE region in complaint disposal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: 2 Assam residents held with heroin, meth in Serchhip
- Assam down town University launches entrepreneurship cell
- EC’s Assam delimitation order comes into force: Notification
- Tripura: TIPRA not a factor in by-polls, says CPIM
- Meghalaya: ADB approves $40.4 million loan for child development, maternal health
- Naga MLAs of Manipur are spineless: NSCN-IM