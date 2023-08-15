Assam flood: 2 more dead, over 65,500 still affected

Guwahati: Two more persons died on Monday due to flood in Assam, while the number of affected people across seven districts came down to 65,500, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons lost their lives due to the deluge in Chariduar of Sonitpur district.
The death toll in this year’s flood in the northeastern state has now gone up to 14.
Over 65,600 people are still reeling under the deluge in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.
Till Sunday, more than 75,200 people were suffering from the flood across seven districts of the state.
Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with over 31,000 affected people, followed by Sivasagar with more than 29,300 and Chirang with around 2,200, it said.
The administration has been operating seven relief camps in Sivasagar, where 1,329 people have taken shelter, and running 20 relief distribution centres in six districts.
At present, 316 villages are under water and 5,743.09 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Massive erosions have been witnessed in Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur, it added.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Sonitpur, Barpeta and Dhemaji.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat.
The water levels of its tributaries Beki at Road Bridge and Disang at Nanglamuraghat were above the danger mark.
Almost 23,000 domestic animals have been affected across the state, the report added.
Also Read | Assam police, VDP members sensitised on wildlife crime prevention
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur to build 3,000 prefabricated houses for people displaced due to ethnic violence
- Write Arunachal’s glorious story, with wisdom, compassion and courage: CM Khandu
- On I-Day, Nagaland CM calls for an end to Naga political issue
- Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years
- New neurotechnology is blurring the lines around mental privacy: Research
- Bengal has Rs 1 lakh cr investment opportunity in ports, logistics: Sonowal