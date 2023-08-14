Assam: Massive earthquake strikes Assam, rest of NE

Guwahati: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted several parts of Assam on Monday, an official bulletin said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property as of yet.
The tremors were also felt in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura.
The earthquake struck at 20:19:47 IST on Monday with its epicentre located at a latitude of 25.02 and a longitude of 92.13.
The quake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres, approximately 49 kilometers southeast of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya.
