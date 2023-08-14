Assam: Guwahati gets badminton’s Centre of Excellence; Kapila rates courts highly 

Guwahati: Indian doubles star shuttler and 2022 Thomas Cup gold medallist Dhruv Kapila expressed his delight after playing an exhibition match to mark the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) here on Friday.

The Ludhiana-born shuttler, who is currently on a break as his doubles partner Arjun Madathil Ramachandran is nursing an injury, rated the “high standard” of courts prepared at the NCOE and is eager to return here for a tournament.

“The courts are of great quality, and match international standards. I had a wonderful time playing the exhibition game, and can’t wait to return here for a tournament,” Kapila told EastMojo, here.

Kapila’s endorsement of the standard of the courts comes as a big boost to the Assam Badminton Association (ABA), who were once left embarrassed when in 2019 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal refused to play her first round match of the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championships on an uneven surface in the same city.

On Friday, the same office bearers walked across with a sense of pride after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President and state Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the NCOE in the presence of former Olympic champion Taufik Hidayat, chief coach of Indian team Pullela Gopichand, members of the historic Thomas Cup-winning team, and state sports minister Nandita Gorlosa, among others.

On the occasion, a MoU was signed between the BAI and the Government of Assam, unfolding a historic chapter for India sports.

“This National Centre of Excellence was a dream. It has been a journey of seven long years and I am delighted that today we not only have the finest excellence centre in India but one of the best in the world too. What is even more heartening is that this will be part of Assam’s legacy and will revolutionise sports history of the region,” BAI president commented.

The National Centre of Excellence boasts of an impressive array of world-class facilities, including the remarkable 16 courts designed to meet rigorous training needs of 60 athletes in phase 1. In addition, the centre features a 4,000 sq ft gymnasium with modern fitness equipment, 60-bed hostel for players, a dedicated 2,000 sq ft physiotherapy centre to ensure the athletes receive utmost care and support to maintain their peak performance.

“This is a historic moment for Assam and a momentous occasion for the Badminton Association of India (BAI) as we inaugurate the National Centre of Excellence here in Guwahati. This journey would not have been possible without the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma said.

“This will become a haven for young players dreaming to make a career in badminton. Close to 60 badminton players will be inducted in the first batch. I also take the opportunity to congratulate our Thomas Cup winning team present here,” he added.

Prominent Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo has been roped in to train the singles players at the NCOE. Additionally, former All England champion from Russia, Ivan Sozonov along with Korea’s Park Tae-Sang will spearhead the coaching panel, focusing on uplifting the skills of Indian coaches to match international standards. Besides, there will also be a big pool of Indian coaches who will be working closely with foreign coaches.

