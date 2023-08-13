Assam: Security tightened as militant outfits call for boycott of I-Day celebrations

Guwahati: Security has been upped across Assam as militant outfits ULFA (Independent) and NSCN/GPRN have called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations, police said.
A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told PTI, “We have been carrying out all regular security measures, including area domination and naka checking. The measures are being made foolproof to ensure no disruption in the celebrations.”
On the militant groups calling for boycott and bandh, the officer said, “These outfits are known to call for such bandhs. But we are not taking any chances and are ensuring that no subversive activity is undertaken by any nefarious element.”
While the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag, similar programmes are scheduled across the state with participation of other ministers and top officials.
The police officer said security on the celebration grounds has especially been reviewed and all measures are being taken to ensure peaceful celebration.
Earlier on Saturday, an emailed statement by the ULFA(I) had asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15.
ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 pm that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.
