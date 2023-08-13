Assam: Health minister inaugurates community health centre in Boko

Boko: Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated a new Community Health Centre at Sontali on Saturday under the Boko assembly constituency in Kamrup district.
Costing Rs 4.40 crore, the Sontali Micro Health Centre was upgraded to a Community Health Centre.
The health centre now features a modern surgery complex, delivery and neonatal care rooms, male and female wards, labs, vaccination and refrigeration rooms, X-ray and ECG rooms, and more.
During the ceremony, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta emphasised the government’s dedication to modernising medical services, even extending financial aid for severe ailments. The new centre aims to enhance healthcare services for the Sontali area and beyond, he said.
“The government has ensured state-of-the-art medical services up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for every ration card holder in the state through the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Assam Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana,” he further said.
The inauguration was attended by Boko MLA Nandita Das, former MLA Jyoti Prasad Das, and key healthcare officials. Mahanta announced plans to further upgrade the centre which currently has 30 beds to a 50-bed hospital and later to a comprehensive medical facility. This upgrade is expected to provide better healthcare services to the Sontali community and neighbouring areas.
The MLA expressed her satisfaction, sharing that the upgraded health centre marked a significant milestone for the community. She thanked Minister Mahanta and local citizens for their efforts and hoped for continued cooperation.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister along with Boko MLA Nandita Das and other officials, inspected the Boko Block Primary Health Centre. Discussions centred around the management system, doctor availability, and healthcare needs. The minister also visited the Boko Community Health Centre and FRU at the Zonal Health Centre premises.
