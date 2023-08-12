Why this tea garden in Udalguri calls its labourers KrishiVeer

Guwahati: Zetta Farms, a company that has recently acquired Chandana tea estate in Udalguri district of Assam, has named its tea workers as “KrishiVeers”.

“This nomenclature shift reflects our intention to instill a sense of pride in their roles. This nomenclature shift reflects our intention to instill a sense of pride in their roles. Our approach to winning their hearts goes beyond the workplace – it extends to comprehensive benefits” Rituraj Sharma Founder of Zetta Farms told EastMojo.

The company aims to revolutionize the sector by introducing a new paradigm of risk management, efficiency, and innovation. The total investment in the tea business is estimated at Rs 12 crore.

Zetta Farms is a leading force in the agricultural industry, spearheading technology-driven and process-oriented farm projects dedicated to sustainable fruit and vegetables.

“The tea estate was acquired from a company that owned it previously, and it encompasses an expansive landscape spanning 1000 acres. This vast expanse has the potential to yield an estimated 20 lakh kilograms of produce” Rituraj said.

Its goal is to introduce teas of unparalleled quality that embody the essence of Assam’s rich flavor and culture while fostering sustainable practices that benefit both nature and local communities.

Zetta Farms will be actively involved in every aspect, from cultivation and growth to selling and marketing which will help it maintain complete control over the quality of the tea produced.

“The decision to venture into the tea sector was driven by our recognition of the sub-optimal utilization of resources within the industry. Zetta Farms excels in the efficient utilization of resources, which is a core strength of ours. The existing challenges within the tea sector prompted us to consider this endeavor as a solution to address these issues while leveraging our expertise” he said.

The tea industry is one of the most organized sectors in the economy and is also the second most consumed beverage in the country after water. Despite the popularity and high demand, the sector has succumbed to losses, yielding low income for farm workers.

The company talks about bringing a change through their practices in Assam and hope to replicate the same model across farms. It hopes to improve farm yield as well as uplift and empower farm workers by offering them an improved livelihood and standard of living.

The involvement spans from farming to marketing and branding. The company would be having collaborations with esteemed companies like Jaipur Chakki & RPJ Tea Private Limited.

” Our company stands out as a process-oriented and technology-driven agricultural enterprise. Our strength lies in the diverse portfolio of farm projects that we manage. What sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to mitigating the inherent risks associated with farming,” he said.

He said the unique selling proposition (USP) is rooted in its ability to blend meticulous processes with cutting-edge technology, resulting in a transformative approach to the industry.

“We are addressing the challenges like increasing wages and high cost of production by focusing on stabilizing our margins. Our primary goal is not to pursue exorbitant profits but rather to establish a resilient and steady business model that yields reasonable returns. This approach enables us to navigate the potential impact of increased production costs while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and consistent performance,” he added.

Tea Board failed in its job as regulator: CAG report

