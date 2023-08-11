Peace talks between Centre, Assam, ULFA pro talk faction after Aug 15

Shillong: The peace talks between the Centre, Assam government and the ULFA pro-talk faction will be held at the national capital after Independence Day, the outfit’s leader Anup Chetia said.
Chetia, who was speaking to reporters on Wednesday, also hoped that the peace talks will be concluded before 2024.
“We hope to arrive at a solution with the Government of India before the (general) election … It (GOI) realises that if it signs the agreement with us (ULFA pro-talk faction) the Assam imbroglio will be solved,” he said.
The pro-talks ULFA faction had begun talks with the Centre as long back as in 2011 but a final solution is yet to be arrived at. The faction has alleged that there has not been much progress since the Narendra Modi government came to power, though the talks had reached the final stages during the regime of the former premier Manmohan Singh.
“After Independence Day celebrations our discussions will be held in New Delhi with the representatives of the Government of India and Government of Assam,” Chetia, who was here in connection with a programme on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’ Forum at the North Eastern Hill University, said told reporters here.
He is convenor of the North East Indigenous Peoples’ Forum.
Asked if the pro-talk faction will appeal to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process, Chetia said, “We have contact with him It depends on the Government of India – if it is interested to talk with him and group. But there is a lack of communication – the ULFA(I) demands are the same as before and the GOI cannot accept them.”
Chetia was, however, quick to add said that Baruah is not in Bangladesh, as is popularly believed. “He is somewhere, we don’t know anything. But our discussions are on,” he added.
It will good for Assam and its people if other groups come to the negotiating table, he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Baruah to visit and spend a week in the state to witness the changes that had taken place since the 1980s when he left.
Sarma’s offer to Baruah had the assurance of a safe passage during his visit.
The chief minister had also expressed his hope that the ULFA(I) leader would accept his invitation to engage in peaceful discussions.
Also Read: Baghjan oil spill: NGT directs Tinsukia admin to compensate victims
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Community Conserved Area Forum opposes Forest Act
- Tea Board failed in its job as regulator: CAG report
- Peace talks between Centre, Assam, ULFA pro talk faction after Aug 15
- Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts introduces PG courses in NE
- Oppn walks out during PM’s speech, citing no mention of Manipur
- Manipur: Tribal MLAs write to PM, express concern over Assam Rifles’ removal