Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts introduces PG courses in NE

Guwahati: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has introduced five new postgraduate diploma courses in the northeastern region. This marks a significant step for IGNCA, which has been known for its diverse courses conducted at its Delhi headquarters and other regional centres.
Established by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in 1987, IGNCA has been dedicated to exploring, studying, and promoting Indian arts while fostering cultural exchanges with neighbouring nations, especially in South and Southeast Asia.
IGNCA’s initiative in the Northeast aims to boost educational opportunities in the region while promoting cultural understanding.
The new postgraduate diploma courses will be conducted at IGNCA’s regional centre in Guwahati and cover a range of subjects including Cultural Management, Indian Literature, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, Tribal Cultures of India, and South East Asian Studies.
Individuals from various backgrounds, including students, scholars, professionals, homemakers, and artists, are encouraged to apply for these courses, IGNCA officials stated. The application process is accessible through the official website and must be completed by August 17, they added.
