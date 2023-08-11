Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts introduces PG courses in NE

Guwahati: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has introduced five new postgraduate diploma courses in the northeastern region. This marks a significant step for IGNCA, which has been known for its diverse courses conducted at its Delhi headquarters and other regional centres.

Established by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in 1987, IGNCA has been dedicated to exploring, studying, and promoting Indian arts while fostering cultural exchanges with neighbouring nations, especially in South and Southeast Asia.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

IGNCA’s initiative in the Northeast aims to boost educational opportunities in the region while promoting cultural understanding.

The new postgraduate diploma courses will be conducted at IGNCA’s regional centre in Guwahati and cover a range of subjects including Cultural Management, Indian Literature, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, Tribal Cultures of India, and South East Asian Studies.

Registration is open for the following PG Diploma Courses conducted by IGNCA.

Register Now https://t.co/2QZyjiWwvH

Course details, visit👉https://t.co/CQaon5juok



In case of any enquiry contact at Tel. No. 011-23446399/23446376 or Email-igncaapplication22@gmail.com… pic.twitter.com/gGEis1npWQ — Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (@ignca_delhi) August 8, 2023

Individuals from various backgrounds, including students, scholars, professionals, homemakers, and artists, are encouraged to apply for these courses, IGNCA officials stated. The application process is accessible through the official website and must be completed by August 17, they added.

Also Read | Manipur: Is separate administration inevitable?

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has introduced five postgraduate diploma courses in the northeast region. While IGNCA has been conducting numerous courses at its Delhi headquarters and other regional centers, this marks the first instance of launching postgraduate courses in the northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, established IGNCA in 1987 with the aim to explore, study, disseminate Indian arts, and revive the dialogue between India and its neighbors, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. This endeavor focuses on various aspects of art and culture, encompassing a wide range of studies.

The PG Diploma courses, based in the northeast regional center located in the city, will cover subjects such as Cultural Management, Indian Literature, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, Tribal Cultures of India, and South East Asian Studies.

The center has initiated the process of accepting applications for admission through an online registration form, which is accessible via the official website. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online using the provided link before the deadline of 17 August. This opportunity is open to students, scholars, working or retired professionals, homemakers, practitioners of art, culture, and individuals from any discipline.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









