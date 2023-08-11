Assam: Man's body found hanging from tree in Guwahati

Guwahati: The lifeless body of a man was found suspended from a tree along the roadside in Khanapara, Guwahati on Friday.

According to sources, local residents discovered the body hanging early this morning. Following the incident, locals are horrified and anxious.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A team of police officers from the nearby Dispur police station arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and arranged for a post-mortem examination, sources said.

Meanwhile, authorities initially struggled to find the victim’s identity, but later confirmed the deceased as Pranab Mili, a teacher who had passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The circumstances surrounding the incident, whether it was a potential suicide or homicide, remain unclear. Investigation is underway regarding all possible angles. Sources said more information would be available once the autopsy results are out.

Local residents who initially spotted the body suggested that foul play might be involved. They voiced suspicions that someone may have murdered the victim and staged the scene to mimic a suicide.

During an examination of the vicinity, authorities reportedly discovered a suicide note near the body. The note allegedly revealed that the individual took this drastic measure due to an overwhelming burden of unpaid loans linked to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It might be noted that last year, around Independence Day the decomposed body of a man was found inside the campus of the College of Veterinary Science at the Khanapara area of Guwahati.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts introduces PG courses in NE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









