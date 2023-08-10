Elephants collide with freight trains in Assam, WB

Guwahati: Two elephants collided with freight trains at different locations in Assam and West Bengal on Thursday.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Sabyasachi De, through a release informed that the first incident happened between Chalsa – Nagrakata section (KM 68/3-2) in the Dooars area of the Alipurduar division on NF railway at about 2:40 am.

Later, another incident was reported at 7:10 am in the Digaru – Panbari section (Km 41/1-2) under Lumding division of NFR.

“Railways have taken a serious note of these incidents and have alerted all the elephant corridors within NFR area. However, these two sections were beyond the notified elephant corridors,” the officer said.

As per the railway officer, these sections are not covered by the Intrusion Detection system. Due to the success of this system, it was informed that the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs. 77 crores for covering most of the elephant corridors within NFR.

The officer assured of the Railways commitment to take measures towards protection of wild elephants.

