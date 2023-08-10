Elephants collide with freight trains in Assam, WB

Guwahati: Two elephants collided with freight trains at different locations in Assam and West Bengal on Thursday.
Chief Public Relations Officer of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Sabyasachi De, through a release informed that the first incident happened between Chalsa – Nagrakata section (KM 68/3-2) in the Dooars area of the Alipurduar division on NF railway at about 2:40 am.
Later, another incident was reported at 7:10 am in the Digaru – Panbari section (Km 41/1-2) under Lumding division of NFR.
“Railways have taken a serious note of these incidents and have alerted all the elephant corridors within NFR area. However, these two sections were beyond the notified elephant corridors,” the officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As per the railway officer, these sections are not covered by the Intrusion Detection system. Due to the success of this system, it was informed that the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs. 77 crores for covering most of the elephant corridors within NFR.
The officer assured of the Railways commitment to take measures towards protection of wild elephants.
Also read: ‘Drought’ amid flood: Despite rains, Guwahati citizens thirst for water
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Baghjan oil spill: NGT directs Tinsukia admin to compensate victims
- Elephants collide with freight trains in Assam, WB
- Arunachal: NSCN (Niki-Sumi) cadre killed in encounter in Tirap district
- Assam: IIT Guwahati’s iDEATE 23 event aims to empower NE startups
- What would be the most ethical way to rebuild humanity ‘off planet’?
- Nagaland startup secures NEDFi funding