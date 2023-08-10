Assam reserves 3.24 pc seats in ITIs for 5 communities

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to reserve 3.24 per cent seats under the OBC quota in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on Twitter, a total of 786 seats, representing 3.24 per cent, have been reserved under the Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ MOBC (More OBC) for students from the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.

Tea garden and ex-tea garden communities are already availing 5 per cent reservation within the OBC/MOBC category, it added.

Assam’s Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes communities have been demanding ST status for many years.

The cabinet also decided to rename the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

Besides, it was decided to amend the policy for procurement of land through direct purchase by way of negotiated settlement for public purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The cabinet note further said that the termination age and one-time gratitude benefit for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and ASHA Supervisors have been fixed.

The viability gap funding under the non-UDAN scheme for Guwahati-Jorhat route was also approved in the meeting.

A ‘Khel Maharan’ will be held in the state to identify and nurture talents at the grassroots level, and it will see the participation of over 50 lakh people, the statement said.

Also Read | Assam: IIT Guwahati’s iDEATE 23 event aims to empower NE startups

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









