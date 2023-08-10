Assam: AAP raises concern over palm oil cultivation impact on ecology

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday expressed concern over the introduction of palm oil cultivation in Assam and its impact on the environment. The party claims that such a plantation has been initiated by the BJP-led government under the patronage of affluent business groups.
Reportedly the Assam government aims to achieve self-reliance in edible oil production by cultivating 3.75 lakh hectares of palm oil land. Patanjali Food Limited (PFL) plans to establish 60,300 hectares of plantation by 2026, with Assam’s Chief Minister and Yoga Guru Ramdev planting oil palm saplings on Tuesday in Tinsukia district.
In a press release, AAP Assam President Dr. Bhaben Choudhury highlighted the negative impact of oil palm cultivation on the environment.
“At a time when palm oil cultivation has been banned in countries like Indonesia and Europe due to its detrimental environmental impact, what compelled the central government to initiate such cultivation in the northeastern region of India, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?”
Citing recent scientific studies on the subject, he mentioned that a palm oil tree requires 300 litres of water per day. “This tree depletes groundwater and renders the surrounding soil infertile for other forms of cultivation. This could lead to severe drought-like conditions in the future, further depleting the water table,” Choudhury warned.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party still holds a colonial attitude towards the northeastern region. What kind of research has the BJP government conducted on this subject before starting such a plantation in the northeast?” he questioned.
“AAP Assam demands that any research or reports undertaken by the government be made public,” he added.
It should be mentioned that the central government has launched an ambitious plan to promote palm oil cultivation in 17 districts of Assam. Under this programme, Patanjali Food Limited (PFL) began cultivation in Sadiya yesterday.
While planting saplings in Tinsukia, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma supported the move. Stating that a series of steps were being planned to promote palm plantation, Sarma had explained that since farmers were eager to adopt palm oil as a new crop to supplement and enhance their income, the government has taken steps to promote the cultivation of oil palm trees.
Sarma also revealed that PFL would develop palm oil plantations in seven districts: Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Goalpara.
PFL aims to create 16 nurseries next year for premium seed supply to farmers. Also, it will build 12 refineries across seven districts this year and four more the following year. Additionally, PFL plans oil palm processing plants in Dhing and Nagaon.
