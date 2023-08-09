Assam: CM launches oil palm plantation exercise in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state government has launched a mega oil-palm plantation exercise to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance in the production of edible oils.
Oil palm plantation will revolutionise agro-economy as farmers are keen to adopt the new crop to boost their income, he said after launching the cultivation programme here.
“Assam today joined this vital movement from Tinsukia district with a goal to bring 3.75 lakh hectare area under cultivation of oil palm”, Sarma said.
The state government has entered into an agreement with Patanjali Food Limited (PFL) which will develop palm oil plantations in seven districts – Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Goalpara.
PFL is planning to set up 16 nurseries by next year to facilitate supply of quality seeds to farmers, the company’s founder Ramdev said on the occasion.
The company will set up 12 nurseries in the seven districts this year and another four by next year, he said.
PFL will also set up an oil palm processing factory at Dhing in Nagaon district, Ramdev said.
The chief minister and Ramdev planted oil palm saplings to mark the beginning of the mega plantation exercise.
Sarma also visited the stalls set up to disseminate information for farmers and expressed confidence that the oil palm plantations will significantly boost agricultural income.
