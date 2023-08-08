Guwahati: A delegation of Congress leaders, along with Members of Parliament from Assam, met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to prevent the potential closure of the Namrup-based Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL).

“We write to bring to your esteemed attention about the pressing matter concerning the potential closure of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) and urge you to take urgent steps to for the construction of the proposed 4th unit, Namrup IV,” the Congress leaders stated in a letter submitted to the Union minister in New Delhi .

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Notably, BVFCL, the sole urea manufacturing company in Eastern India, has been a vital component of the region’s development and economic growth. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in the agriculture sector and has been a significant source of employment for thousands of people.

“We are deeply concerned about recent reports suggesting that the Government of India may consider the closure of BVFCL based on the recommendations of the Group of Officers meeting under the purview of NITI Aayog. This has raised apprehensions and uncertainties among the people of Assam, especially given the company’s historical significance and its contributions to the state’s agricultural economy,” the letter read.

The Congress delegation, accompanied by MP and Jatiya Dal, Assam president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, highlighted some crucial developments related to the BVFCL issue that have further added to the concerns of the people of Assam.

In 2019, the Union Ministry had communicated through a press release about the Government’s proposal to set up a new ammonia-urea plant at BVFCL, the Namrup IV, with a capacity of 12.70 lakh MT through the nomination (PSU) route. The announcement had sparked hope among the people of Assam that the construction would commence soon, the letter stated.

“In a significant step, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for a grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore to BVFCL in February 2021. The grant was aimed at sustaining operations and restoring urea production capacity to 3.90 lakh MT per annum. This financial assistance was seen as a positive move to support the struggling BVFCL,” the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The delegation said that the recent conflicting statements made by various ministers about the future of BVFCL have caused confusion and uncertainty among the public. They reminded the recipient that a video message was released on July 25, 2023, wherein it was clearly stated that there were no plans to shut down BVFCL; instead, the government intended to modernise the facility.

“However, this statement contradicts the reply given by the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bhagawanth Khuba, to an unstarred question number 404 raised by MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha on July 21, 2023. In this response, it was clearly stated that a Committee of Group of Officers (CGO) under the purview of NITI Aayog had recommended BVFCL for closure as part of the New Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) Policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the letter read.

“Given these developments, we earnestly request you to take the matter positively and prevent the closure of this vital establishment and initiate the construction of the proposed 4th unit, Namrup IV. By doing so, you will not only safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of workers but also ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the agriculture sector in our state,” the Congress leaders stated.

The Congress leaders further said that the assistance will help in safeguarding the future of BVFCL for the welfare of the people in Assam and the entire Northeastern region. They added that BVFCL has been operational for many years, and while some of its units have surpassed their expected lifespan, the emphasis should be on revitalising and updating the facility rather than contemplating its closure.

The proposed 4th unit, Namrup IV, has been a long-standing demand of the people of Assam and has received assurances from government authorities in the past. “However, tangible progress in this regard has been lacking. We urge you to use your esteemed position to initiate the process of establishing Namrup IV and ensure its timely completion. By supporting the construction of Namrup IV, we can not only safeguard the jobs of the current employees but also create new employment opportunities for the people of Assam,” they stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The letter also urged the Union minister to consider the significance of BVFCL’s local fertiliser production in strengthening the agriculture sector and contributing to the state’s growth.

Also Read | Assam: Kamrup Metro launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









