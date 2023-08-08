Assam CM unveils projects worth Rs 85 crore in Golaghat

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unveiled different development projects worth Rs 85 crore in Golaghat district of the state.
Sarma inaugurated the first phase of the integrated sports complex, developed at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore in Bokakhat.
He also laid the foundation stones for an inspection bungalow worth Rs 10 crore, a hospital for domestic animals worth Rs 9 crore and an integrated handloom park involving an outlay of Rs 56 crore.
Speaking at the programme, Sarma said that besides Kaziranga National Park, the Bokakhat subdivision has Numaligarh Refinery and other historical sites.
He said that work is on for transforming Golaghat into an organic tea production district, according to an official statement.
Giving a snapshot of different projects being undertaken at Kaziranga and in Golaghat, Sarma said that along with an elevated corridor, a proposed underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra connecting Kamargaon with Gohpur will revolutionise connectivity and tourism in the national park.
