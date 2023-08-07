Assam: Kamrup Metro launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan District launched the highly anticipated Mission Indradhanush 5.0 programme on Monday, aimed at providing crucial immunisation to a vulnerable population. The primary focus of this extensive community vaccination drive is to target pregnant women and children up to the age of five who have been deprived of essential vaccines.
As per reports, the district administration has set a goal of vaccinating a total of 4958 beneficiaries during this campaign. Among the beneficiaries, 874 are pregnant women, 2837 fall in the age group of 0-2 years, and 1247 belong to the age group of 2-5 years.
To ensure the seamless execution of the programme, a robust network of 351 vaccination centers has been established throughout the district. These centres will utilise the U-WIN app to streamline the vaccine administration process and maintain accurate records, officials said.
Earlier, the district administration announced the launch of the vaccination drive and boosted public awareness through loudspeakers around streets and alleys of Kamrup Metropolitan.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
One of the primary objectives of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Guwahati is to target those children who have missed out on routine immunisations and pregnant women who are yet to receive essential vaccines, including the vital rubella vaccine, official sources stated.
The vaccination drive will be conducted in three phases to maximize coverage and effectiveness. The first phase is scheduled from August 7 to August 12, marking the initial push towards achieving the set targets.
The second phase will take place from September 11 to September 16, followed by the final phase from October 9 to October 14.
This initiative is expected to bolster the region’s immunisation efforts.
Also Read | Assam: Japanese Encephalitis kills 2 in Boko, 2 more deaths suspected
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why wild bird feeding might be good for humans but not for birds: Study
- Manipur: Naga body calls for massive rallies to conclude peace talks
- Assam: Kamrup Metro launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0
- Independence Day celebrations to kickstart in Assam from Aug 8: CM Himanta
- Manipur: Meira Paibis to stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: Tribal leaders to meet HM Amit Shah in Delhi today