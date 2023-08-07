Assam: Japanese Encephalitis kills 2 in Boko, 2 more deaths suspected

Boko: The outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in the Boko area has claimed two confirmed deaths, while two more are suspected of dying due to the same, officials have said.

Boko Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) Mantu Kumar Das declared that Hari Pathak, 58, from the Bhalukghata area, who lost his life on July 28, and Juli Das, 35, who lost her life in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on August 4, died due to JE.

“Two more deaths we suspect were due to JE; Jaharun Bibi from Jambari village under the Chaygaon LAC and Arup Das from Sekhadari village. They also died in July,” added SDMO Das.

SDMO Mantu Kumar Das said, “I request the people of the Boko area to take safety measures. Japanese encephalitis virus outbreaks are common, especially in June, July and August.”

