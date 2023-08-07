Assam: Japanese Encephalitis kills 2 in Boko, 2 more deaths suspected

Boko: The outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in the Boko area has claimed two confirmed deaths, while two more are suspected of dying due to the same, officials have said.
Boko Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) Mantu Kumar Das declared that Hari Pathak, 58, from the Bhalukghata area, who lost his life on July 28, and Juli Das, 35, who lost her life in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on August 4, died due to JE.
“Two more deaths we suspect were due to JE; Jaharun Bibi from Jambari village under the Chaygaon LAC and Arup Das from Sekhadari village. They also died in July,” added SDMO Das.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
SDMO Mantu Kumar Das said, “I request the people of the Boko area to take safety measures. Japanese encephalitis virus outbreaks are common, especially in June, July and August.”
Also Read | Five succumb to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter
- Assam: Japanese Encephalitis kills 2 in Boko, 2 more deaths suspected
- No end to troubles: Assam’s ASHA workers’ pleas fall on deaf ears
- 7 Secret Tricks to Pass the RBT Exam
- Manipur: Is separate administration inevitable?
- A woman’s diet can ensure brain health of her children, grandchildren: Study