Delhi Police wants people from NE to fill up Google form to ensure security

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has urged people from the Northeastern region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and those belonging to Ladakh residing in the national capital for providing information about themselves in order to ensure better policing and their safety and security.
In a communication, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey, said though many people belonging to the Northeast, Ladakh, Gorkhas of Darjeeling are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data are being maintained by any agency or organisation, according to an official release issued by the Assam government.
For better policing and safety and security of the people from Northeastern region,Ladakh and Gorkhas from Darjeeling residing in Delhi, the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) has urged them to furnish information, the release said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Khrimey, in his communication, said the move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.
The IPS Officer requested the residents to fill up a Google form: for enlisting their names with other details.
The Google form link is being circulated through social media, community and student leaders of the Northeast, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, the release said.
There were several incidents in the past where people belonging to the Northeast and others had faced alleged harassment leading to police action.
Also Read | Is Guwahati emerging as a prominent coaching hub?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India logs 25 new Covid cases
- Why Dunkin’ and Lego rebrands succeeded but Twitter’s X missed the mark
- Goa, India: Youths Fall Victim To Illegal Gambling & Narcotics; Action To Be Taken
- 69th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship kicks off
- Arunachal body bats for reservation in pvt jobs to fight unemployment
- Manipur: Fresh firing reported in Bishnupur district, 9 arms recovered