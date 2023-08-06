Guwahati: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) received an award on Saturday from The Economic Times for its efforts in the Northeast.
Since its inauguration in 1996, NEDfi has been providing financial assistance to various enterprises for setting up industrial, infrastructure and agri-allied projects in the Northeast Region of India.
In recent times, the organisation has made significant investments in projects that assist northeastern artisans, handicrafts, entrepreneurs, self-help groups and startups. NEDFi’s NE-SHILP is a platform for the exhibition and sale of curated handcrafted products and agro-horticultural items of the northeast, providing training and livelihood to thousands of individuals, especially women across the region.
Last year, NEDFi launched the Venture Fund for Manipur Startup Scheme 2.0 in collaboration with the Manipur government. As per reports, around 6,000 startups have been given financial assistance under the scheme. During the event, the CM said, “The investment made by the NEDFi has made it possible for many startups to expand their operations.”
The ETGovernment DigiTech Awards have been instituted to recognise innovative digital initiatives that not only enable governance and services on demand but also empower citizens. The DigiTech Awards present an opportunity to bring to the fore such digital initiatives.
To recognise and promote excellence in the implementation of technology-driven initiatives and to encourage and honour innovative digital solutions by government entities at all levels, ETGovernment will present DigiTech Awards 2023 during the 4th DigiTech Conclave & Awards 2023, to be held in August in Goa.
