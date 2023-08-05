Guwahati: Two Assam universities-Dibrugarh University and Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya–announced admissions for transgender students to post-graduate (PG) programmes, diploma and certificate courses.
While Dibrugarh University has opened a PG course in Master of Social Work for transgender students, the Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya has opened seven courses in various subjects.
“As we have been engaging with the Centre for Social Work Studies, Dibrugarh University for some time, we welcome the most needed steps for this gender inclusion in the centre,” Rituparna, a queer rights activist told EastMojo.
“The centre has been taking different steps from time to time for inclusion and this step will bring positive change in the entire higher education scenario in Assam. As I see education as a key way for the empowerment of my community, this will give more hope to our community. Thanks to Dibrugarh University for this much-needed step,” Rituparna added.
As per a “special admission” notice issued by Dibrugarh University, online applications have been invited from eligible Transgender candidates for admission into the Master of Social Work (MSW) Programme for the Academic Session 2023-2024.
The programme consists of four semesters with a total duration of two academic years. The online application closes on August 8 at 11:59 PM.
In another notification, the Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, a state university, announced its decision to reserve three seats for the transgender category in seven courses.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The courses provided for transgender students in the university are PG in Assamese, English, Economics, Political Science, and Sociology, PG Diploma in Computer Application, and Certificate in Computer Application.
For the Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, the last date for application to the courses is August 7.
Also read: HC mandates Assam to set up transgender welfare board
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan gets three years jail term in corruption case
- Assam: Two state universities open admission for transgender students
- Northeast to be hit with heavy rainfall? Here’s what we know
- PM hails Indian women’s compound team for historic gold in Archery
- Quantum boost for global supply chains
- Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ is one of the greatest films ever made