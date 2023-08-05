Guwahati: The Down Town School in Assam‘s Guwahati honoured its young authors for their creativity and storytelling prowess at a literary event held at the school on Friday.
17 young authors – Devaansh Chaudhuri, Dhairyash Agarwal, Shaswat Sharma, Aaryav Adhikary, Kristikaa Barman, Chelsea Chabungbam, Noraiz Irfaan Saleh, Tatiana Thoudam, Aayushman Gautam, Jeet Kingkor Bora, Mayurag Barman, Rishik Goswami, Riyan Aditya Kashyap, Taniya, Varshitha Thalluri, Prithavi Rohit Wadhawan, and Saanvi Dutta Das, captured the hearts of readers with their vivid imagination, profound understanding, and boundless knowledge.
A release from the school said that the event was aimed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of these young authors and their remarkable publications. Principal, Maya Alfred Fernandes, delivered a presentation, highlighting the significance of these works and their profound impact on the literary world.
The authors were acknowledged for their contributions to literature with gift hampers as each book served as a testament to their unique talents and dedication. Among the few exceptional works that were showcased is “The Girl Who Hated Math” by Chelsea Chabungbam, which chronicled her personal journey of overcoming fear and emerging triumphant.
Saanvi Dutta Das, a sixth-grade author, presented multiple publications like “A bright red light, Danger, Emails from my Grandpa,” an extraordinary set of books that showcased her captivating and unique writing style.
Her book “A Bright Red Light” secured an impressive rank 43 in the National Best-Sellers League. She has been invited to celebrate her success with other exclusive 200 authors at the awaited awards and exhibition ceremony of the Summer Book Writing Festival on September 2 in Gurugram’s prestigious Apparel House.
Dr NN Dutta, Chairman of the Down Town Charity Trust emphasised on the school’s commitment to nurturing young talents. The school, he said, always uplifts its students to achieve more.
With BriBooks’ innovative AI system, the school students were able to bring their ideas to life and share their imaginative stories with readers worldwide.
Distinguished guests of the event included Dr NN Dutta, Chairman of the Down Town Charity Trust and renowned Professor Amarjyoti Choudhury.
