Assam: Handique Uni becomes first to offer 4-yr UG courses

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) in Assam has become the only open varsity in the country to introduce a four-year undergraduate courses in accordance with NEP 2020, and all academic programmes have been restructured as per the UGC credit framework, officials said on Thursday.
State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a meeting to review the courses and admission process of the university, they said.
Pegu told reporters that over 1 lakh students are enrolled in the varsity, and this year, already 14,000 students have taken admission.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The degrees and diplomas of the open university are at par with other universities offering regular courses, and our government is recognising it in case of recruitment,” he said.
Pegu called upon students who have not got admission to regular undergraduate courses to apply for the state open university.
The varsity has 276 study centres and a regional centre at Jorhat. It offers 44 academic programmes at present, officials said.
Also Read | WB has adopted only 4-yr-long UG programme as part of NEP 2020: Edu Minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: USTM inks agreement with Gabonese varsity UIL
- Bangladesh ramps up use of recycled fabrics in ready-made garments
- Mizoram Cong chief urges all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP
- Assam: Handique Uni becomes first to offer 4-yr UG courses
- Everyone is confused: Manipuri director Paban Kumar Haobam on strife-hit state
- Meghalaya could explore waterways for transport cargo