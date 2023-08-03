Assam: Five bikers arrested for misbehaving with policeman

Morigaon: Five persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a policeman for not wearing a helmet while he was taking a seized vehicle to a police station in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said.
Police had launched a drive against bikers without helmets at Moirabari police point on Wednesday evening and seized two-wheelers whose riders were not wearing it, Morigaon SP Hemanta Das told reporters.
“A policeman was taking a seized bike to the police station when he was surrounded by a group of people who created a ruckus shouting why he was not wearing a helmet and also tried to harm him physically,” police said.
Police launched a search operation and arrested the five persons as they tried to stop a cop from doing his duty, Das said.
The arrested have been identified as Ribul Hussain, Zakaria, Baharul Islam, Dildar Hussain and Khairul Islam, he added.
