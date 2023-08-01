RGU signs MoU with Assam Science Society for joint scientific research

Guwahati: The Assam Royal Global University on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Science Society with the purpose of establishing a common platform for research and innovation.
The MoU, signed between Royal Global University‘s Department of Chemistry and Assam Science Society, aims to conduct joint scientific research and training programmes.
According to an official statement the pact aims at furthering cooperation in scientific education, training and research activities for public benefit. The two organisations agreed to cooperate for the conduction of training programmes; technical sessions, summer and winter programmes; extension activities; guiding students in internship programmes; bringing out joint publications etc.
The signatories were Mrinal Kumar Hazarika, General Secretary, Assam Science Society, and Dr Diganta Munshi, Registrar, The Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati. Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) S. P. Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dean Academics, Dr. Pubalee Sharma, Head, Department of Chemistry from RGU were also present at the signing.
