Gauhati Bar Association opposes Assam govt's decision to shift HC

Guwahati: The Gauhati Bar Association said it opposed the Assam government’s decision to shift the Gauhati High Court from the heart of the city to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, around 23 km away across the Brahmaputra River.
The association said other bar associations have also supported its resolution to oppose the proposed shifting of the high court, and the lawyers, who had staged a demonstration on June 27 against the proposal, will further intensify their agitation over the matter if needed.
A notification was issued on May 23 this year stating that the high court will be shifted to Rangamahal in North Guwahati.
Gauhati Bar Association president Mrinal Kumar Choudhury said that lawyers, litigants and common people will face problems due to the shifting.
”It is not a practical idea… ground realities have not been considered while taking this decision,” he said.
He said there was no complaint either from the lawyers or the public that they were facing difficulties at the current premises.
“There is no public interest involved in the shifting of the premises from Guwahati to North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra River. The justification has been given that there is a need for expansion with the current premises not having sufficient space for the courts and the lawyers,” Choudhury said.
”The only problem we sometimes face is that of parking which is a very minor issue and can be resolved. There was no demand from the lawyers to shift the premises… We suspect that the step has been taken in the interest of some vested forces about which we know nothing,” he added.
The old building of the Gauhati High Court was set up in 1960 and then expansion took place with the construction of the new building 10 years ago at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
”What will happen to these buildings now? What is the need for further expansion which will cost around Rs 1,000 crore when the state is already overburdened with heavy loans,” he asked.
The lawyers’ community will not allow the shifting of the Gauhati High Court to North Guwahati and will continue to oppose the move, Choudhury added.
