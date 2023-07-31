ULFA(I) linkman shot at, explosives seized in Assam

Tinsukia: A suspected linkman of the banned ULFA (Independent) militant outfit was injured in police firing when he “tried to escape from custody” in Assam’s Tinsukia district, an officer said on Sunday.
The suspected linkman was arrested in Jorhat recently, and based on information provided by him, a search operation was carried out in Mamoroni village in Tinsukia district on Saturday.
During the search operation, a cache of explosives, including eight PEKs (plastic explosive kirke), a detonator and six batteries, were seized and two people were arrested, he said.
“The suspected linkman told us that there are more explosives at a nearby location and we took him there. However, as the team reached the spot, he tried to escape under the cover of darkness,” the officer said.
“We had to open fire to prevent him from escaping. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition,” he added.
