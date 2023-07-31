NFR conducts series of operations; rescues 20, arrests 3

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully carried out a series of rescue operations from July 22-28, 2023. During this period, a total of 20 individuals were rescued, including 17 minors, two women, and a young boy. The efforts of the RPF also led to the apprehension of three individuals involved in human trafficking.

The RPF conducted checks and drives on various trains and railway stations under NFR, making it a highly effective operation to combat trafficking and ensure the safety of vulnerable passengers.

The rescued individuals were handed over to the appropriate authorities, such as Child Line/NGOs, parents, or Government Railway Police (GRP), stated official sources from NFR.

According to a press release from NFR, the RPF of Kishanganj collaborated with representatives from Bachpan Bachao Andolan to conduct inspections on July 24 at the Kishanganj railway station. During this operation, three child traffickers were apprehended, and three minor boys were rescued. The traffickers, along with the rescued minors, were handed over to the Officer in Charge (OC) of GRP in Kishanganj for further legal proceedings.

In another recent incident on July 27, the RPF Meri Saheli team of Guwahati successfully rescued a runaway woman during an inspection at Guwahati railway station. The rescued woman was handed over to the Superintendent of Shakti Sadar, Guwahati. On the same day, in a joint effort between the RPF of Guwahati and the Meri Saheli team, along with a representative from Railway Child Line/Guwahati, two runaway minor boys were rescued at Guwahati railway station. These minors were entrusted to the care of Railway Child Line, Guwahati.

According to NFR, the RPF has rescued a total of 69 minor boys and girls, along with 11 women, during the entire month of June, 2023. Additionally, they managed to apprehend one human trafficker during this period.

The ‘Meri Saheli’ team works around the clock, providing awareness and guidance to passengers and also promotes the use of the Helpline No. 139 in case of emergencies, it stated.

The RPF remains vigilant in identifying suspicious individuals involved in human trafficking, as well as monitoring the movement of children traveling alone without proper guardians.

