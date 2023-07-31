Assam Assembly witness to many important discussions: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state Assembly, among the oldest in the country, getting a new building is a milestone event.

He hoped that the legislators will continue to work for the people and the state, with the Assembly having enacted numerous important legislations over the decades.

Speaking at the opening of the new Assembly building here, Sarma said, “Assam Vidhan Sabha is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the country. As the temple of democracy, it has played a key role in writing a new destiny for Assam.”

“The healthy conduct of all legislators in the Vidhan Sabha will inspire the people of Assam. I’m confident all my colleagues will work towards furthering the spirit of democracy,” he added.

Sarma said though it took time for completion of the building, having been conceptualized in 2009, the government has tried its best to equip it with latest technology while also reflecting the state’s heritage.

“The Assembly reflects the cultural legacy of Assam. Laced with glass ceiling, wood, a Shikhar at the top, Vrindavani Vastra and other such materials, it stands out as a landmark of democracy,” Sarma said.

It is equipped with e-Vidhan facility, advanced AV systems, chambers for Speaker, Deputy Speaker, CM, ministers and ample room for all parties, advanced central hall, etc, he said.

“We have developed it with all modern amenities in line with the Centre’s Central Vista project,” he added.

The CM also spoke on the various legislations passed by the Assembly over the years, including paving way for educational institutions, ease of doing business and others dealing with safeguarding the interests of the people of the state.

Mentioning the law banning cow slaughter which was passed soon after he assumed office, Sarma recalled Gandhiji’s words “To me, cow means the entire sub-human world.”

“I am happy that we could pass the important bill of prohibiting cow slaughter from this prestigious Vidhan Sabha, furthering Gandhiji’s dreams,” he added.

Sarma also thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who inaugurated the new building, for allowing all MPs from the state to speak in Parliament.

