Indian Railways launches OSOP scheme to promote indigenous products

Maligaon: Indian Railways has launched a new initiative called the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme, aimed at promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Indian government. The scheme seeks to foster a thriving market for indigenous products while also creating additional income opportunities for marginalised sections of society.

Railway stations across the country are now equipped with specially designed OSOP stalls, courtesy of the National Design Institute.

The new OSOP stalls serve as dedicated platforms for showcasing and selling a diverse range of indigenous products, including those tagged with Geographical Indications (GI) and other locally produced items.

The products span various categories such as artifacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather goods, traditional appliances, garments, gems, jewelry, and locally made/grown food products, stated a press release from Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

The OSOP scheme focusses on uplifting the economically disadvantaged by encouraging their active participation. The initiative aims to empower marginalised communities, self-help groups, and weaker sections of society by providing them with valuable exposure to potential buyers, it added.

The NFR release also stated, “Individual Artisans, Individual Craftsman, Individual Weavers, Tribals, Farmers, Members of Self-Help Group, Members of Women Self Help Groups, Members associated with registered Micro Enterprises and Members associated with Social Organisations, State Govt Bodies, etc can avail the benefits under this scheme.”

As of July 6th, 2023, the NFR has successfully established 122 OSOP outlets across 86 railway stations within its jurisdiction. This includes 39 OSOP outlets at 27 stations in the Alipurduar division, 26 outlets at 12 stations in the Katihar division, 16 outlets at 15 stations in the Lumding division, 27 outlets at 20 stations in the Rangiya division, and 14 outlets at 12 stations in the Tinsukia division, according to official sources. These stalls showcase a diverse array of locally manufactured products.

Major railway stations like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and New Tinsukia in Assam, as well as New Alipuduar and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, feature prominently in the OSOP scheme. These stations offer a wide range of products, including Assamese pitha, traditional Assamese Gamosa, Rajbongshi dresses, Jhapi (traditional umbrella), local textiles, jute products like caps, Gamosa, and dolls, handloom items, Darjeeling tea, and locally made designer bangles, necklaces, earrings, and hair clips.

The OSOP scheme began as a pilot project on March 25, 2022, and has since expanded its reach significantly. Currently, it covers 782 railway stations across 21 states and 3 union territories, boasting an impressive 850 OSOP outlets.

